Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

NYSE:KMB opened at $130.63 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

