Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.29-1.35 EPS.

KEYS stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average of $117.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,186 shares of company stock worth $6,969,420 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.