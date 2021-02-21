Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) PT Set at €624.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kering SA (KER.PA) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €600.69 ($706.70).

Shares of KER opened at €528.00 ($621.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €558.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €558.88. Kering SA has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

