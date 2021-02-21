Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €75.50 ($88.82) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

KWS stock opened at €71.40 ($84.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.65. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a 1 year high of €77.00 ($90.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.91.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

