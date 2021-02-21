Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT (NYSE:DHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.10 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.09% from the company’s previous close.

DHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get DHT alerts:

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.83 on Friday. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth $53,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.