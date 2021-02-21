Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT (NYSE:DHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.10 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.09% from the company’s previous close.
DHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
NYSE:DHT opened at $5.83 on Friday. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth $53,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
