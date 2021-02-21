Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $294.76

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 294.76 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 402 ($5.25), with a volume of 38,066 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £441.14 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 382.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.76.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

