KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $49.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.04.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. KE has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.
