KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $49.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. KE has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in KE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.