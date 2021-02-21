KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBCSY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of KBC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.