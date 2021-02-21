KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

KZMYY stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

