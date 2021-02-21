Kava.io Market Capitalization Tops $276.52 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for approximately $4.72 or 0.00008368 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $276.52 million and $105.62 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.08 or 0.00249873 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,667.65 or 0.02953635 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,783,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

