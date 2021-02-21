Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.85. 56,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $732,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

