JUST (JST) Trading Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. JUST has a market capitalization of $148.13 million and $245.48 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.31 or 0.00502333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00088735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00079616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00400498 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.