Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (JUKG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on March 24th

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG) announced a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 203.30.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

