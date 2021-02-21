Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBAXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.