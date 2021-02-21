John D. Cohn Sells 2,253 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $115.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWD. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at about $17,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $15,453,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after buying an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

