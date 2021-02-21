JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get JFrog alerts:

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance CO. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,007. JFrog has a 12-month low of $57.14 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.