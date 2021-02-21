Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 326,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 116.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 140,043 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4,410.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 493,977 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 210.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 293,920 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,280,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 71.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

