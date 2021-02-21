Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,788,312 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,788,312 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $263.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

