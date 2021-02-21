Jennison Associates LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 846,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 541,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 62,344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after buying an additional 989,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on NESR. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

