Jennison Associates LLC Has $10.50 Million Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,243 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNRO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monro by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monro by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNRO opened at $63.59 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

