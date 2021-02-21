Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429,939 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Mueller Water Products worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,543,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 557,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,324,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90,843 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MWA. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

