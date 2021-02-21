Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 377,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

