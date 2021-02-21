Jennifer Cheng Sells 318 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $93.51 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

