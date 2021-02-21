Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BHP Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $76.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

