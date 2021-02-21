Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,675,097 shares of company stock valued at $610,242,857 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,083,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,191 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 640,610 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,660.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 398,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 375,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 349,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.