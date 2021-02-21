JBF Capital Inc. Purchases 238,425 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 2,805.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,425 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 76,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,803,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,676. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $879.90 million, a PE ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

