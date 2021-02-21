Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.10. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $116.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

