Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,840 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.47.

