Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

