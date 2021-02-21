Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $194,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $297.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $367.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

