Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $20,327,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,470,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,996,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after buying an additional 260,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of FNF opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $44.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

