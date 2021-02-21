Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CWT stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CWT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

