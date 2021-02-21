Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94.

