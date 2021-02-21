Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $113.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

