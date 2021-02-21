Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $113.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.68.
Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.
In related news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
