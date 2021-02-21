J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.24

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.26. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 2,168 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

