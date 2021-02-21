iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $178.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.21 and its 200-day moving average is $164.36. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $181.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.