iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $117.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $119.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59.

