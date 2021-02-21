iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 755.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 415,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77.

