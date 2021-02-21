iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $75.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $109.10. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $76.04.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

