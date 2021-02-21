iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:PICK)

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,118 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,430% compared to the typical volume of 60 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,357 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,767,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

Shares of PICK opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

