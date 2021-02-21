iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.20. The stock had a trading volume of 49,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,880. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $324.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.51.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

