iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (TSE:CVD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (TSE:CVD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE CVD opened at C$18.53 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 12-month low of C$13.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.82.

