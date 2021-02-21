iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) is Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,333 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 603.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,763,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,821 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,033,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 527,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,690,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,657,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.59. 253,056 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

