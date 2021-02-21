iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

