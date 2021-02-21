iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 472,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,543,000 after purchasing an additional 209,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,683,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.27. 12,741,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,075,454. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $139.01 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.43.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.