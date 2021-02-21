Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 204,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 128,465 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

