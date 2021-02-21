IPH Limited (IPH.AX) (IPH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.14 on March 19th

IPH Limited (IPH.AX) (ASX:IPH) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from IPH Limited (IPH.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23.

About IPH Limited (IPH.AX)

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, and Adjacent Businesses. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and develops and provides IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

