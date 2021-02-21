iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Shares Down 3.6%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $15.10. 62,104,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

