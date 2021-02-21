IONChain Price Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $247,737.77 and $6,447.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.00789558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00057347 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.82 or 0.04683783 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

