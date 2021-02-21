Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Raised to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.38.

NYSE NVTA opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. On average, analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $118,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,966 shares of company stock worth $33,781,199. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 620,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invitae by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invitae by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 361,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

